Ditch The Poured Concrete: A Natural, More Stylish Alternative For Your Front Walkway

If the idea of poured concrete walkways makes you grimace, you aren't alone. They're simple, durable, and low-maintenance, but they can also be boring and artificial-feeling. Why not swap out that option for something both natural and beautiful? Wooden walkways or stepping platforms are charming, easily customizable, and eco-friendly. You can paint or stain them to add color, or let the natural wood color and grain speak for itself. Plus, if you change your mind, the wood can be repurposed or left to biodegrade over time.

Wood tones are generally much warmer, softer, and more inviting than the smooth, uninterrupted expanse of poured concrete. They meld more easily with the natural landscape around them as well, rather than sticking out. If you want to have flowers or pretty shrubs lining your walkway, wood might be a better match than flat gray concrete. In addition, installation is potentially much easier. Depending on the complexity of the design you're going for, it can be as simple as laying down wood boards. You can even use recycled wood, including old wood pallets. This makes it particularly budget friendly, since there are places you can get wood pallets for free.