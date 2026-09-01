200 Years Later, This Essential Bathroom Feature Looks Totally Different

People have been striving to make bathrooms as functional, comfortable, and stylish as possible for centuries. Toilets in particular have had an interesting developmental journey, from simple pots or holes in the ground to the porcelain bowls we have today. Modern toilets feature efficient plumbing and even extra features like heated seats. There are even different types of toilets designed for different needs and preferences. To see how we got here, let's go back to the first toilet.

Most people credit Sir John Harrington, the godson of Queen Elizabeth I, with the invention of the first flush toilet. Sometime in the 16th century, Sir Harrington combined a waterproof basin and a large cistern full of water. It took over seven gallons of water to flush, while modern toilets only need between 1.2 and 1.6 gallons of water. However, toilets didn't become commonplace until the mid- to late-Victorian era, nearly 200 years ago. The Victorian-era toilets looked similar to our modern toilets, but with a few key differences. The outsides of the toilet bowls often featured beautiful decorative sculpting and painted designs. Another notable difference between these 200-year-old toilets and our modern ones is the tank placement. Victorian-era toilets often featured tanks set high on the wall and operated by a pull chain, so that gravity could assist the flushing process. While they're certainly striking, cleaning your toilet tank and bowl is probably easier when they're within reach and lack the grooved designs of older ones.