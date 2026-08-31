Do Asphalt Driveways Come In Different Colors?
When you think of asphalt, you likely picture a tar-black road, or at the very least a stretch that's a deep charcoal grey. When you want to resurface your asphalt driveway, you might think that dark shades like these are your only option. This can put you in a pinch if you're trying to increase the value of your home by upping its overall curb appeal, as having a cohesive color palette across the entirety of your property can really make it stand out. Luckily, asphalt driveways actually do come in many different earthy colors. This way, you can curate the exact aesthetic you prefer and really bring everything together.
While not necessarily an industry-wide guarantee, some companies have created two products, one for hot mix asphalt and one for cold asphalt emulsion sealers, to give unique hues to the material when pouring it. This means that the actual asphalt will hold color without having to seal it or paint it to make it look how you'd like.
Whichever process you use to work on your property, you can achieve results in shades of red, green, brown, and gray. The intensity of the color can also be adjusted, giving you a lot more creativity and options. You can have fiery tones or options that just hint at the color if you want the driveway to be more subtle.
Tips for using colored asphalt on your driveway
Choosing the right color for your asphalt driveway doesn't have to be difficult. First, if you're part of one, check your HOA documents to make sure there aren't any restrictions on driveway colors in your neighborhood. You don't want to get sucked into a battle with your HOA over something that can be expensive to fix, as the average cost for an asphalt driveway can be over $6,000.
Once you're in the clear, it's time to choose a color scheme with confidence and ease by relying on color theory. This works by considering the colors already present on your home's exterior. Your driveway should complement and enhance your bricks or siding, plus any other hardscapes like retaining walls and fences, not clash with them. For example, if you have desert landscaping, an earthy red could work best. If you maintain lush landscaping all year round, a shade of green will fit right in with its surroundings.
You don't have to choose a solid color, however. You can choose different colors (or shades of the same color) to create designs on your driveway. This might be a thin outline around the entire length to create a containing effect, or swirls or stripes in the main body for a touch of art. You'll often see two-toned asphalt surfaces on public roads. You can recreate the same aesthetic on a private driveway, too.