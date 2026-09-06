Give Basic IKEA Furniture An Oak Cabinet-Inspired Faux Finish With A Clever DIY

The best characteristic of IKEA furniture is its basic design. This popular brand's collections are often stylish enough to befit modern and minimalistic interiors, but also simple enough to be upgraded into something more chic. The TikToker everly_andme shared a brilliant and quick way to upgrade plain white IKEA cabinets into more charming pieces.

This clever DIY creates the look of expensive, warm-toned oak with budget-friendly supplies. Wood-style furniture brings nature inside of your home and has a lot of versatility. It befits interior designs of all kinds, from rustic decor to classic styles, ensuring it'll be a long-lasting look for your space.

This hack only requires a few materials, including Frenchic's Lazy Range Creme de la Creme Paint, or any chalk paint. A layer of Frenchic Furniture Wax, or another browning wax, creates the warm oak-like effect. The original DIYer additionally recommends using a round brush to make the subtle pattern with the wax.