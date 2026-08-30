Skip Plain Doors: There's A Cuter Way To Cover Closets And Rooms
You don't need to sacrifice style for functionality when it comes to your interior doors. If plain doors feel boring, consider swapping them out for some cute bifold doors instead. These doors slide to the side, folding up as they go to keep them out of the way. Bifold doors have a number of benefits, and they come in a range of styles. While you can opt for bifold doors that resemble plain doors, there are also cute French-style options that have windows or are even predominantly glass. Combine those glass panels with a rustic wood frame or sleek black metal for a door that's functional yet stylish.
The glass panels of French bifold doors aren't just a nice way to change up your home. They can let natural light reach more areas of your home, making the space feel brighter and more airy than a typical door. Since they fold to the side, they take up less room than a typical door when opened. These factors make French bifold doors a fantastic choice for spaces that feel cramped and dark. If your closet door gets in the way or your kitchen feels too dark when the door is closed, then it may be worth swapping your normal door for a French bifold. Having windows in your door might be useful in other ways as well, such as checking how well-stocked the pantry is from the outside. If that's convinced you, you can refer to this guide on how to install bifold doors to get started!
What to know before installing French bifold doors
There are a few things to consider before you start installing your French bifold closet and room doors. Firstly, having windows in your doors might not be the best fit for every room. Having the extra light and airy feel of more windows in your bedroom might sound great, until you have visitors over and are suddenly missing the extra privacy of a plain door. Luckily, there are ways to split the difference. You can opt for French doors with frosted glass or even try these DIY frosted glass techniques yourself. Alternatively, hang some curtains over the door so that you can choose when to let the light in and when to keep things private.
There isn't a significant price difference between bifold and plain doors, with both ranging from $150 to $200 on the low end. You can find French bifold doors in that range as well, although there are more expensive options if you want something particularly fancy. However, there is a difference in installation and maintenance that can make bifold doors more annoying for some people. While doors slipping off their tracks or incorrectly installed hardware can be a nuisance, it may still be worth it if you need to save space and love the look of French doors. You can use this guide for troubleshooting and fixing bifold doors to help solve some common problems with bifold doors.