Skip Plain Doors: There's A Cuter Way To Cover Closets And Rooms

You don't need to sacrifice style for functionality when it comes to your interior doors. If plain doors feel boring, consider swapping them out for some cute bifold doors instead. These doors slide to the side, folding up as they go to keep them out of the way. Bifold doors have a number of benefits, and they come in a range of styles. While you can opt for bifold doors that resemble plain doors, there are also cute French-style options that have windows or are even predominantly glass. Combine those glass panels with a rustic wood frame or sleek black metal for a door that's functional yet stylish.

The glass panels of French bifold doors aren't just a nice way to change up your home. They can let natural light reach more areas of your home, making the space feel brighter and more airy than a typical door. Since they fold to the side, they take up less room than a typical door when opened. These factors make French bifold doors a fantastic choice for spaces that feel cramped and dark. If your closet door gets in the way or your kitchen feels too dark when the door is closed, then it may be worth swapping your normal door for a French bifold. Having windows in your door might be useful in other ways as well, such as checking how well-stocked the pantry is from the outside. If that's convinced you, you can refer to this guide on how to install bifold doors to get started!