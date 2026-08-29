What Happens If You Mix Bleach With Baking Soda?

Some common household items produce strange effects when you mix them with baking soda. Vinegar, for example, creates a fizzy volcano that cleans and deodorizes drains. Nothing that dramatic happens when you mix chlorine bleach with baking soda, but the combination does enhance bleach's whitening power. YouTube user She Loves Science demonstrates this with a simple experiment involving bleach, baking soda, and some dye in a glass of water.

Anyone who has maintained a swimming pool is familiar with bleach and baking soda, because it's common to put both in the water at the same time. Bleach releases free chlorine into the water to sanitize it, and baking soda raises the pH — that is, makes the water less acidic. Pool owners do this all the time, so the combination must not be dangerous. It does not produces toxic gases the way bleach does when combined with ammonia or vinegar.

The weakness of the reaction doesn't stop cleaning experts from warning against combining bleach and baking soda, and that's probably out of an abundance of caution. Because bleach has the potential to release toxic gas when you combine it with other household chemicals, the thinking is that, to be safe, it's best not to combine it with anything. When it comes to baking soda, that caution is misplaced, because it safely improves the whitening power of bleach and reduces the odor.