Your Hacksaw Blades Can Do A Lot More Than Cut Metal

If you're a DIYer who enjoys tinkering around in your garage or workshop, you probably have a steady collection of old blades and tools lying around that you don't know what to do with. Don't be so quick to throw out those used hacksaw blades, because they do a lot more than cut metal. A hacksaw is a type of handsaw with a unique C-shaped metal frame that holds a thin, fine-toothed blade under tension. This durable blade cuts through a variety of metals, including copper, brass, steel, and iron. It's also commonly used for cutting a PVC plumbing pipe or electrical conduit.

Over time, the blade can become too dull for its primary job, but you can definitely repurpose it and give it new life. Most people don't try to sharpen hacksaw blades because the process can be time-consuming, and you can purchase a new, inexpensive two-pack. That doesn't mean the old blade has to go to waste, though.

To reuse your old hacksaw blade, the first thing you'll need to do is remove it from the frame. Turn the tension-adjusting wingnut in a counterclockwise direction to loosen the blade. Then, unhook the blade from the retaining pins at either end. Once it's out of the frame, that worn-out blade can take on several surprisingly useful new jobs.