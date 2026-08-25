Your Hacksaw Blades Can Do A Lot More Than Cut Metal
If you're a DIYer who enjoys tinkering around in your garage or workshop, you probably have a steady collection of old blades and tools lying around that you don't know what to do with. Don't be so quick to throw out those used hacksaw blades, because they do a lot more than cut metal. A hacksaw is a type of handsaw with a unique C-shaped metal frame that holds a thin, fine-toothed blade under tension. This durable blade cuts through a variety of metals, including copper, brass, steel, and iron. It's also commonly used for cutting a PVC plumbing pipe or electrical conduit.
Over time, the blade can become too dull for its primary job, but you can definitely repurpose it and give it new life. Most people don't try to sharpen hacksaw blades because the process can be time-consuming, and you can purchase a new, inexpensive two-pack. That doesn't mean the old blade has to go to waste, though.
To reuse your old hacksaw blade, the first thing you'll need to do is remove it from the frame. Turn the tension-adjusting wingnut in a counterclockwise direction to loosen the blade. Then, unhook the blade from the retaining pins at either end. Once it's out of the frame, that worn-out blade can take on several surprisingly useful new jobs.
Using old hacksaw blades for other projects
One handy way to reuse those old hacksaw blades is to screw them to the edge of your workbench with the teeth facing down. Leave just a little bit of slack so you can slide paper and other items under the blade. Instead of pulling out a box cutter or scissors, slide string or sandpaper between the bench and the blade, fold the material over, and gently pull it up and against the teeth for a clean cut.
Another trick involves creating your own angle-checking tool to help square up a room for a wood floor. Use a drill to make the hole at one end of each of the two blades slightly bigger. Insert a small screw through the hole and secure it with a nut. The two blades open and close and can be used to gauge angles when laying tile and other flooring.
If you're feeling a little more ambitious, cut a few pieces of scrap wood into long handle-like strips. Trim your old hacksaw blade in half, and glue one end between two pieces of wood to make a homemade crafting knife. This gives you a custom utility tool using only scraps. Finally, these precision tools are ideal for drywall work. When installing a new electrical outlet or switch, use the blade when creating a drywall cutout for a precise fit without accidentally damaging the surrounding wall.