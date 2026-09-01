Use Old Wood Pallets To DIY A Garden Fence On A Budget

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Installing a garden fence is one of the best ways to keep critters out of your garden, but they can be so expensive. Depending on the material you want to use, you could be looking at spending anywhere from $8 to $90 per foot. If you need just 10 feet of fencing, you're already looking at spending nearly $100 at a minimum! For a budget-friendly fencing alternative that won't sacrifice any functional benefits, consider a DIY build with wood pallets. A wood pallet costs between $10 and $25, but there are also more affordable options to pursue if you're willing to buy used pieces. There are often even places where you can find free wood pallets in your community. If you talk to local businesses or check out social media groups in your area, you might be able to get enough pallets to fence in your garden for free. In addition to the pallets themselves, you'll need sturdy garden stakes and a drill and screws to attach everything together.

The pallets can simply be stood up on their sides and secured in place to form your garden fence, although there are ways to adjust or customize it. Pallets come in a range of sizes, but most full-sized pallets are at least 30 inches across. That means it won't take a ton of pallets to fence in even a large area, which is great news when you have a lot of space to cover. The downside is that pallets do have gaps between the boards that you will need to cover to keep out smaller pests.