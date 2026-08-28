The DIY Tile Rule You Need To Know For A Balanced, Professional Finish

You've picked out the best flooring for your home, gathered all the materials needed to tile a floor, and you're ready to go. All that's left is to decide how you'll arrange them. Staggering their look can make your room warmer and more welcoming. It might seem obvious to arrange them by 50%, but there's a better way. The ⅓ rule is that they should be offset by roughly a third rather than half. If you're having trouble picturing it, imagine you've divided a tile into even thirds with a marker. The edge of the tile above it lines up with one of the third markings. The tile above that one lines up with one of its markings, and so on, creating a subtle stair-step pattern.

It's a minor change, but it looks a little more natural than offsetting them by half or lining them up completely. The staircase pattern has better flow to it than the others, resulting in a more thought-out look. In addition to the aesthetic benefits, shifting each row can also make the surface feel smoother. Tiles that are longer, larger, or made from natural materials are rarely perfectly flat. They tend to curve up slightly in the middle. Staggering them by half would put the lower ends of some tiles directly next to the raised centers of others, creating bumps called lippage.