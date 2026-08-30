What To Do If You Find A Snake In Your Air Conditioner

You don't have to be a herpetophobe to be repulsed at the idea of a snake living in your window air conditioner, but if you do happen to have an extreme fear of snakes and reptiles, it's the stuff of nightmares. Chances are your fear is misplaced, because any snake small enough to crawl through your air conditioner is probably harmless. It's still best to play it safe and get help, even if you aren't afraid of snakes. Even small snakes could be juveniles of a venomous species.

If you have a central A/C unit or heat pump, it has an outdoor compressor unit large enough for big snakes to crawl under or inside. To remove a snake, call a professional for help. A wildlife expert can nab the snake and move it to a safe location away from your home.

Snakes are unwanted intruders, but they aren't pests in the same way that insects or rodents are. Most of the time, there's only one, and it's just looking for a safe place — preferably with water — to hang out. There's no reason to kill it, even if it scares you, but you do need to get it out of the air conditioner, and that's a job for an animal control expert.