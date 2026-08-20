Does Cleaning Vinegar Kill The Smell Of Cat Urine?

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Occasional messes are to be expected when you have pets, but cat urine smells are admittedly one of the most challenging to deal with. The reason behind the persistence of cat urine odors has to do with its uric acid crystal content, which can stick to a variety of surfaces. Even worse, since uric acid crystals in cat urine are not water-soluble, the subsequent ammonia-like odors can last for years, says the Extension Foundation. Needless to say, cat urine stains and related smells can be quite a challenge, so you certainly don't want to waste your time and effort on solutions that won't work. Cleaning vinegar may neutralize cat urine smells to some degree, but it doesn't completely kill it. Overall, the product is not an effective long-term solution compared to other more viable options.

While you might use regular distilled white vinegar for occasional cleaning tasks, cleaning vinegar is a much stronger product. Both contain the active ingredient acetic acid, which can break down a variety of deposits in common stains. However, unlike distilled versions that contain 5% acetic acid, cleaning vinegar has at least 6% or more. Not only does this make for a stronger product, but cleaning vinegar is never safe for ingestion. Moreover, it's much more acidic, and can damage certain surfaces such as metal, stone, hardwood flooring, wood cabinets, electronic screens, and stainless steel. Despite such acidity, cleaning vinegar is not designed for cat urine odor removal.