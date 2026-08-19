What Do The 3 Different Buttons On A Garage Door Opener Do?

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Having an automatic garage door opener is the height of modern suburban convenience. There's no need to leave your car in the rain to run up and heft open a heavy sliding door, or wrangle it closed after unloading all your groceries. The push of a button slides that door open and shut without much thought. But why are there three buttons on your garage door opener?

The most common garage door openers are small remote controls with three main buttons (although some fobs can have more). You probably only use the one, largest button to open and close the garage. The other buttons are there because some people, maybe even you, may want to program that remote to open more than just the main garage door. If you have a double or even triple garage, the different buttons can be programmed so that each opens a different door. And you can even program a three-button remote to open a driveway gate — or a garage door to second property.

If you have just one garage door, don't worry about the other buttons. If they haven't been programmed to open something else, nothing will happen when you click them. But if you are replacing an older garage door with an automated one, adding a remote controlled gate to your property, or adding on additional garage space to your home, these openers are handy one-stop-shops to control all these openings.