Why Are Gas Stove Flames Blue?

If the burners on your gas stove are emitting blue flames, it's a good sign. It means the flames are hot. Actually, blue flames are the hottest ones possible; they're even hotter than white flames. A hot, blue flame cooks food quickly and helps save gas, so how do you get it? Simple...keep the burners clean.

Gas stoves burn either natural gas — which is mostly methane (CH 4 ) — or propane (C 3 H 8 ). When either of these gases burns, it combines with oxygen (O 2 ) to produce carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), water (H 2 O), and lots of heat energy. The temperature of a blue flame on a gas stove is about 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit (1,500 degrees Celsius). That's nothing compared to the surface temperature of a blue star, but as hot as you're going to get on earth unless you burn a fuel like acetylene, or you get hit by lightning. Even a nuclear reactor doesn't produce that much heat.

When the flame on a gas stove burns impurities like grease and soot, it turns different colors, typically white, orange or red. Red flames, like red stars , are the coolest. If the flame on your stove is burning red, it's not very hot and may be about to go out. Regular cleaning can help prevent things from getting to this point.