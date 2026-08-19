Don't Waste Time Removing A Tree Stump: There's A Better Way To Hide It

Fallen or removed trees leave a large footprint that makes for an eyesore on any manicured lawn. What might seem like a little digging project can actually take hours of back-breaking elbow grease to remove. But what if you don't have to remove a tree stump at all? TikToker eddyflows has an easy solution for ditching the spade, mattock, and stump grinder: Turn your tree stump into a raised garden bed! She uses a bottomless stock tank to simply cover up the tree stump — no removal necessary.

No stock tank on hand? No problem. You can get creative and use pavers, wood, or concrete cinder blocks for this project in a pinch. Keep in mind that treated wood, especially older wood, isn't always garden safe. The same goes for older cinder, concrete, and cement blocks, which may have fly ash, a material that can contain heavy metals and other harmful ingredients.

If you plan on using wood for the base, consider planting ornamental plants like flowers. Red brick and slate pavers are two safer materials for fruit, herbs, and veggie gardens, so consider these options if you plan to turn your tree stump into an edible garden using natural materials. If you're set on the rustic charm of stock tanks but don't have one or don't want to invest in a pricey, brand-new tank, try searching your local Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, or Nextdoor to see if anyone has any listed at a good deal.