Don't Waste Time Removing A Tree Stump: There's A Better Way To Hide It
Fallen or removed trees leave a large footprint that makes for an eyesore on any manicured lawn. What might seem like a little digging project can actually take hours of back-breaking elbow grease to remove. But what if you don't have to remove a tree stump at all? TikToker eddyflows has an easy solution for ditching the spade, mattock, and stump grinder: Turn your tree stump into a raised garden bed! She uses a bottomless stock tank to simply cover up the tree stump — no removal necessary.
No stock tank on hand? No problem. You can get creative and use pavers, wood, or concrete cinder blocks for this project in a pinch. Keep in mind that treated wood, especially older wood, isn't always garden safe. The same goes for older cinder, concrete, and cement blocks, which may have fly ash, a material that can contain heavy metals and other harmful ingredients.
If you plan on using wood for the base, consider planting ornamental plants like flowers. Red brick and slate pavers are two safer materials for fruit, herbs, and veggie gardens, so consider these options if you plan to turn your tree stump into an edible garden using natural materials. If you're set on the rustic charm of stock tanks but don't have one or don't want to invest in a pricey, brand-new tank, try searching your local Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, or Nextdoor to see if anyone has any listed at a good deal.
How to hide a tree stump using a stock tank
You want the stump to be well below the top of your planter enclosure to give new plants the chance to grow above it, so use a chainsaw to shorten the height of a tall stump before you begin. After filing the stump down, lightly dig a level surface around the stump to evenly lay the stock tank over the trunk. It can help to lay the tank over the stump first to get a feel for where you need to dig. Once level, place the tank over the area you dug out.
@eddyflows
Turned a stubborn tree stump into a beautiful flower garden 🌸 #backyardgarden #gardendiy #gardenproject #yardwork #backyarddiy
A standard stock tank is 2 feet tall; if you plan on filling the entire tank with soil, it can get pretty pricey. Eddyflows solves this by filling roughly half the tank with rocks, branches, sticks, and other natural plant debris. This saves you on soil, helps with aeration, and won't negatively affect most plants whose roots only go about 12 inches deep at most. Line the stock tank's base with the branches, rocks, and sticks, then use mulch, leaves, and pine shavings to close the gaps before pouring soil on top. The best type of soil for a stock tank garden depends on the kinds of plants you want to grow, but a tried-and-true option is a mixture of standard gardening soil or raised bed soil.
Once you've filled your newly transformed tree stump stock tank, the sky's the limit for what you can grow. From seeds to seedlings, a little garden maintenance will turn your planter box into a decorative, stump-free feature.