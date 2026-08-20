16 Common Appliances You Should Never Plug Into The Same Electrical Outlet

Life would be so much more inconvenient without the appliances we use everyday, but that doesn't mean it's a good idea to have everything plugged in at once. While some common appliances and electrical devices are safe to use together, others can cause huge problems. The main issue is how much power each appliance uses. Outlets and circuits can only handle so much at a time. Plugging multiple high-wattage appliances like washing machines and refrigerators into the same outlet can overload it, causing tripped breakers, overheated outlets, and potentially even start fires.

How many appliances one outlet can safely power at a time depends on the circuit that outlet is on and how powerful the appliances are. In general, most home circuits will have eight to ten outlets on each one. A single outlet may be able to handle between 1,400 and nearly 2,000 watts, depending on how powerful the circuit is, but that power has to be distributed across all the outlets on that circuit. Looking at the wattage on your appliances is a good starting point for determining where you can plug them in. Some appliances require so much electricity that it isn't recommended to plug them into an outlet on the same circuit as other appliances, even if the specific outlet they're plugged into doesn't have anything else plugged into it. Many high-powered appliances are found in the kitchen, including refrigerators, microwaves, and crockpots. You may want to do a deep dive into kitchen electrical circuits to learn more about how they work.