Keter Vs. Suncast Deck Box: What's The Difference?

When you're enjoying time outdoors, a deck box becomes a treasure chest for sunny-day activities, holding everything from essential garden tools to pool toys and lounge cushions. Ideally, a deck box blends function and aesthetic. It should be sturdy enough to guard items against the elements while feeling like natural, stylish deck decor — a combo that's hard to assess before purchasing. But understanding the nuances of some of the top outdoor storage brands like Keter and Suncast can help. They both make a variety of deck boxes in different sizes, styles, and colors, and even though the individual model can matter as much as the brand itself, Keter and Suncast have some key differences that can make one a better fit for you than the other. For instance, Suncast offers smaller units, while Keter offers more aesthetically pleasing ones.

Both companies list a similar number of deck boxes online, with Keter holding a slight edge at 60-plus entries compared to Suncast's 50-plus entries. The range of sizes is close, too. Keter's smallest offering, the City Box, has a 30-gallon capacity and the largest one has a 230-gallon capacity. Similarly, Suncast's smallest deck box is 22 gallons and its largest is 200 gallons. The brands begin to diverge when it comes to price range, as Keter lists options up to $429.99 while Suncast's horizontal deck boxes generally top out in the $200 range. Some of Suncast's cabinet-style deck boxes, like the Backyard Oasis, surpass $400, though.