Consumer Reports' Top-Rated Ceiling Fan Isn't From Honeywell
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Whether you're moving into a new house, replacing a broken fan, or simply redecorating, finding a new ceiling might seem straightforward — all it does is spin, right? But once you start comparing all the options, assessing their various features, and scrutinizing nuances in woodgrain, it isn't such a breeze. There are many factors to consider when buying a ceiling fan, and Consumer Reports sought to measure the most important ones by testing several of the top models on the market and grading them on criteria like airflow, adjustability, and noise. And the top-rated ceiling fan doesn't come from a century-old brand like Honeywell or Hunter. Instead, it's produced by another industry-leading but likely lesser-known name, the design-forward company Minka-Aire.
Available for $399 in a 52-inch model, the Minka-Aire Light Wave performed well across all of Consumer Reports' testing categories. It received high marks for strong airflow and quiet operation even on higher speed settings, helping users avoid one of the most common and annoying ceiling fan issues. The Light Wave comes in three measurements — 44, 52, and 65 inches — so buyers can get the best ceiling fan size for the space, and it comes in different finishes, including silver, white, black, and two wood tones. Its three fan blades have a modern wave-like curve that provides an elegant, eye-catching appearance. Minka-Aire also equipped the Light Wave ceiling fan with several user-friendly features, like a handheld remote control, a dimmable LED light, and reversible rotation.
Comparing Minka-Aire to other ceiling fans in CR's ratings
While Minka-Aire bested several notable brands in Consumer Reports' review, the Light Wave was by far the most expensive ceiling fan tested, roughly double the price of the next priciest option in their ratings. The second-highest-rated ceiling fan was the Westinghouse Comet, available for $158.24. Meanwhile, Honeywell's highest-rated model, the Carnegie 52-Inch Ceiling Fan, finished at a respectable third place and can be purchased for as low as $149.99.
Minka-Aire is widely considered a high-end brand, even selling some ceiling fans like the Artemis XL5 for over $1,000. Users generally enjoy the Light Wave's quiet yet powerful performance, with Amazon and Home Depot buyers giving it 4.3 and 4.4 stars, respectively. But if price is a determining factor and you're torn between other top-rated ceiling fans, the Light Wave isn't necessarily the best value for the money.
Of course, design is an important element too. That's certainly a standout area for the Light Wave's various finishes, which lean toward contemporary, minimalist, mid-century, or Scandinavian schemes. By contrast, Westinghouse's Comet supplies subtler and more classic modern looks, while styles like Honeywell's Carnegie ceiling fan, with its rustic wood panels and metal mesh lighting drum, will appeal to those who like a modern farmhouse style or an industrial layout.