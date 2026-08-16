Consumer Reports' Top-Rated Ceiling Fan Isn't From Honeywell

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Whether you're moving into a new house, replacing a broken fan, or simply redecorating, finding a new ceiling might seem straightforward — all it does is spin, right? But once you start comparing all the options, assessing their various features, and scrutinizing nuances in woodgrain, it isn't such a breeze. There are many factors to consider when buying a ceiling fan, and Consumer Reports sought to measure the most important ones by testing several of the top models on the market and grading them on criteria like airflow, adjustability, and noise. And the top-rated ceiling fan doesn't come from a century-old brand like Honeywell or Hunter. Instead, it's produced by another industry-leading but likely lesser-known name, the design-forward company Minka-Aire.

Available for $399 in a 52-inch model, the Minka-Aire Light Wave performed well across all of Consumer Reports' testing categories. It received high marks for strong airflow and quiet operation even on higher speed settings, helping users avoid one of the most common and annoying ceiling fan issues. The Light Wave comes in three measurements — 44, 52, and 65 inches — so buyers can get the best ceiling fan size for the space, and it comes in different finishes, including silver, white, black, and two wood tones. Its three fan blades have a modern wave-like curve that provides an elegant, eye-catching appearance. Minka-Aire also equipped the Light Wave ceiling fan with several user-friendly features, like a handheld remote control, a dimmable LED light, and reversible rotation.