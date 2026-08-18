Transform IKEA Metal Bowls Into Chic Speaker Stands With A Clever DIY

Whether you perform your own songs or just like filling your abode with the sounds of Taylor Swift's latest love ballad, no music fan's home is complete without the perfect set of speakers. However, once you find speakers that won't ruin the look of your room, the question of how to display them remains. Enter TikTok creator potter.st.creations, with a clever DIY project that transforms two matching IKEA BLANDA BLANK Stainless Steel Bowls into the foundation for a stylish speaker stand.

In the video, an angle grinder and a cutting disk are used to make two holes in the bottom of each bowl. One will provide a spot to add the stand's post. The other hole is larger and gives the bottom bowl that will sit on the floor a flatter base. They then cover the bottom hole and pour cement into the bowls, attaching them to create a sphere. A leg from an IKEA desk is inserted into the smaller hole at the top to form the stand's post. Next, they use a router to create a wooden disk to mount on the top of the stand.

The DIYer uses a filler to smooth out the transition between the sphere and the leg, as well as the seam between the bowls. Following that, primer and paint are applied, and a bracket is used to attach the wooden disk to the top of the stand. The completed piece can then be personalized with your choice of spray paint (in the video's case, a shade of zesty orange).