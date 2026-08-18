Ditch Your Bulky Blinds: The Affordable IKEA Solution To Replace Them
These days, blinds are often the default option for efficiently covering windows. They block out light effectively, offer reliable privacy, and can be adjusted to control how much light enters a room to reduce brightness and glare. They're not without their downsides, however. Compared to curtains, blinds often add more substantial, visual weight to your windows when closed, which could lead to a bulky appearance (although this does depend on the style you opt for). They also tend to include far fewer decorative choices compared to drapes. If you want to ditch the bulky blinds in favor of a window treatment that feels lighter, brighter, and more stylish, you'll be pleased to hear there's an affordable replacement option at IKEA. Priced at just $9.99 per pair, IKEA's BYMOTT curtains have earned a 4.5-star rating due to their cost-effective, high-end style, with reviewers commenting on their billowing form and expensive look.
One of the most important things to consider before buying curtains is whether you prefer a fabric that filters light, helping to soften a room while still providing a veil of privacy. With a delicate sheer material in a white and beige stripe, the BYMOTT curtains make a charming choice of window treatment. But be warned — like those bulky blinds, they won't offer complete black-out light filtration, nor will they provide total privacy by themselves.
Heading tape makes BYMOTT curtains an easy blind replacement
One of the biggest draws of these curtains is how easy they are to adapt to your space as you upgrade from window blinds. Measuring 98 inches high and 47 inches wide, IKEA's BYMOTT curtains are long enough and wide enough to fit standard French doors or rooms with high ceilings. And if your windows are smaller, fear not — you can shorten and hem your curtain to the appropriate length with your sewing machine or, for simplicity, an iron-on hemming strip like the $3 SY iron-on hem tape from IKEA.
To spare yourself the drama of deciding which types of curtain hooks you need and the fiddly job of attaching them to a rod, the addition of heading tape on the panels makes your window update easier to manage. This fabric strip, which is sewn across the top of the curtain panel, features pockets that allow you to attach the curtains directly onto a rod, a practical choice if you don't plan to open, close, and adjust your curtains often. Of course, you can also opt for the traditional method of using gliders and hooks to attach the BYMOTT curtains to a track rail or simply installing clip rings to help your curtains open more smoothly. Of course, you can also opt for the traditional method of using gliders and hooks to attach the BYMOTT curtains to a track rail or simply installing clip rings to help your curtains open more smoothly. Set up a clean flat look, or add pleats to the curtains by hanging them with the RIKTIG curtain hooks.
The BYMOTT's sheer striped material offers versatile style
The BYMOTT's versatility also makes it easy to style. When choosing the best window treatments to blend with your room's style, a simple design and neutral color are often the safest choice. With their subtle stripe and white-and-beige colorway, IKEA's decorative but understated curtains can fit seamlessly with a wide range of decor and trending interior styles while adding a more aesthetic look than standard blinds.
Designers are also seeing more appreciation for sheer curtains, so if you want to stay on top of the latest trends, the BYMOTT curtains make a sensible replacement for those bulky, dated blinds. Speaking with Homes & Gardens, interior designer Emily Mould, director of design at The Romo Group, identified soft sheers as a continuing trend in 2026. "Texture and the importance of natural light take centre stage this year," she said. "Expect to see sheers and semi-sheers used to add depth and dimension to interiors, allowing spaces to feel soft, layered, and effortlessly curated."
By combining a narrow stripe with a sheer material, IKEA's curtains offer a translucent effect in your windows for a gentle light-filtering effect. If light control isn't a top priority (say, if you're using them in a living room or kitchen), they could make a style statement hung on their own. Alternatively, if you want a blackout effect, they work equally well when paired with heavier curtains (or, if you want to bring them back into the mix, blinds) for added flexibility and a more layered look.