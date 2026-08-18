Ditch Your Bulky Blinds: The Affordable IKEA Solution To Replace Them

One of the biggest draws of these curtains is how easy they are to adapt to your space as you upgrade from window blinds. Measuring 98 inches high and 47 inches wide, IKEA's BYMOTT curtains are long enough and wide enough to fit standard French doors or rooms with high ceilings. And if your windows are smaller, fear not — you can shorten and hem your curtain to the appropriate length with your sewing machine or, for simplicity, an iron-on hemming strip like the $3 SY iron-on hem tape from IKEA.

To spare yourself the drama of deciding which types of curtain hooks you need and the fiddly job of attaching them to a rod, the addition of heading tape on the panels makes your window update easier to manage. This fabric strip, which is sewn across the top of the curtain panel, features pockets that allow you to attach the curtains directly onto a rod, a practical choice if you don't plan to open, close, and adjust your curtains often. Of course, you can also opt for the traditional method of using gliders and hooks to attach the BYMOTT curtains to a track rail or simply installing clip rings to help your curtains open more smoothly. Of course, you can also opt for the traditional method of using gliders and hooks to attach the BYMOTT curtains to a track rail or simply installing clip rings to help your curtains open more smoothly. Set up a clean flat look, or add pleats to the curtains by hanging them with the RIKTIG curtain hooks.