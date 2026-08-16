Forget The Vinegar: How To Clean Floor Grout With 2 Simple Ingredients

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You can mop a tile floor all you want, but if the grout is dirty, you'll never get the floor really looking clean. If the grout is the common cementitious type, and not epoxy or polyurethane, surface cleaning with a mop or sponge is futile. Dirt has worked its way deep into the mortar's pores, and you need to scrub it out using a cleaner that will soak in and loosen it. A number of cleaning solutions will work, but if you want a non-toxic option that brightens as it cleans, try a mixture of oxygen bleach and hot water.

The main ingredient in oxygen bleach is sodium percarbonate, which is a combination of washing soda (sodium carbonate) and hydrogen peroxide. It comes as a powder, such as Orchard unscented oxygen bleach powder, and when you mix it with water, it releases free hydrogen peroxide. Peroxide is an excellent oxidizing compound that can penetrate porous materials such as grout and loosen the bonds that hold dirt. Mixing oxygen bleach with hot water instead of cold enhances its cleaning power for the same reason that hot water cleans clothes and dishes better than cold water.

The combination is non-toxic and produces no noxious fumes. That's good news for people who are sensitive to the strong odors of vinegar or chlorine bleach, which are two other chemicals commonly used to clean grout. Oxygen bleach cleans more gently than these chemicals, and unlike chlorine bleach, it won't affect the natural color of the grout.