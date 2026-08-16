What Are Yellow Extension Cords Used For?

Yellow extension cords are a great choice if you do a lot of projects with power tools and need a versatile electrical cord. However, no extension cord can do it all, and there are major differences between indoor and outdoor options that make each suited for its given task. Yellow extension cords generally aren't as lightweight as typical indoor extension cords, so they might not blend into your home as easily. But if you'll be using the cord inside your home, chances are that its ability to be hidden among your home decor isn't a necessity. The main goal is having enough power in your extension cord to comfortably maneuver heavy-duty tools without sacrificing range of motion.

Checking the UL certification, electrical cable classifications, and unique usage codes (such as "W" for a weather-approved outdoor cord) for each extension cord is essential no matter the color. Certain cords may have higher amperage to safely run more powerful machines or better insulation to protect against weather, extreme temperatures, moisture, and sunlight. For instance, leaf blowers and trimmers might need only 13 amps, while a table saw may need an extension cord that supplies 15 amps of power.

In addition to yellow, extension cords meant for outdoor use are sold in bright colors like orange and red so you won't miss them while navigating your yard or work area. However, you'll an also find them in colors like blue, black, and green, which often blends into landscaping and complements outdoor lighting. Keeping other colored cords alongside your yellow extension cord can help you quickly identify the appropriate cord for your task, and if you're running multiple cords next to one another, different colors will make it easier to trace the power lines.