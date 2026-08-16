What Does The Red Light On An Outlet Mean?

If you didn't have your GFCI outlets updated recently, there's a chance they might not feature built-in LED light indicators. In this case, there won't be an easy way for you to know when the outlet trips (maybe your styling tools have a burnt cord?) or moisture creeps in. But there are still a few ways you can monitor the health of your GFCI outlets. "The first signal is that the outlet stops working properly, especially if it happens in a kitchen, bathroom, garage, basement, or outdoors," Carl Murawski told Hunker in our exclusive interview. "There is a possibility that the tripped GFCI outlet is placed on another outlet on the same circuit, so I suggest finding it." This way, you can reset it or hire an electrician to come look at it. However, there's a chance you won't notice this if you don't use that particular outlet often.

"The second signal is that there is some heat, buzzing, crackling, discoloration, or a burnt smell near the outlet," Murawski added. "It might indicate that there is a loose connection or a faulty outlet. It is better to stop using it and have it examined by an electrician." These signs suggest the underlying problem(s) might not be benign or isolated to that specific outlet. So, have a pro check it out to negate unwarranted accidents in the future. "Finally, one more indicator is that plugs are not tightly fit in the outlet and easily fall from it," Murasaki continued. "It indicates that contacts inside are worn out. It may seem to be a small issue, but a loose connection can cause overheating, so I recommend replacing the outlet." A new GFCI outlet will cost between $15 and $50.