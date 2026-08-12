Why You're Seeing Fewer Lawn Sprinklers (And What Homeowners Are Using Instead)

For decades, plants have sung to the hum of sprinkler systems. PVC heads would pop out, rhythmically oscillating and drenching them in water, and pop right back in to emerge later at a planned interval. Recently, however, there's a noticeable dent in their popularity, with some homeowners trading out lawn sprinklers for drip irrigation systems.

Speaking exclusively to Hunker, Sara Bendrick, a landscape contractor and designer, as well as a STIHL USA spokesperson, highlights that today homeowners are using different approaches for their lawns and gardens. "Sprinklers are very relevant when it comes to watering a lawn. However, using them to water a garden is not very popular anymore," she says. Instead, she reports that "Most professionals install drip irrigation, which waters at the ground level so less is lost to evaporation or blowing away."

Indeed, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) believes that a properly installed drip irrigation system — also known as a microirrigation system — can reduce water usage by around 20% to 50%, compared to traditional sprinklers. This equals annual water savings of over 25,000 gallons for an average household, which will automatically lead to lower water bills. Besides, because water trickles gradually into the soil, it doesn't pool, thus ensuring there's minimal leaching or runoff to water bodies, making it an eco-friendly choice.