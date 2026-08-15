Turn A Thrifted Bar Cart Into A Smart Storage System For Small Kitchens

Small kitchens can consistently feel short on space. To complicate matters, it can be hard to add more storage in such a limited area. Some kitchens just don't have the room for a sideboard or a small kitchen island. However, there is a thrift find that can add a chunk of compact but useful organization: A bar cart can be used to create your own little storage unit.

While you can buy a new bar cart for this idea, thrifting is cheaper and more eco-friendly. Bar carts have quite a long history, so if you're lucky, you might even come across a truly antique find. In a helpful DIY video, TikToker emilylb80 shows the process of upcycling a thrifted bar cart for kitchen storage, particularly to store small appliances.

To accommodate kitchen items, you need a sturdy bar cart. Steer clear of fragile, overly decorative carts that look like they can only hold a couple of bottles. If you plan to store appliances, you want to avoid glass or mirrored shelves. Solid wood and metal options are stronger choices. Once you've thrifted a robust bar cart, give it a good clean. If it's looking worse for wear, you can follow emilylb80's example and paint the piece your desired color.