Turn A Thrifted Bar Cart Into A Smart Storage System For Small Kitchens
Small kitchens can consistently feel short on space. To complicate matters, it can be hard to add more storage in such a limited area. Some kitchens just don't have the room for a sideboard or a small kitchen island. However, there is a thrift find that can add a chunk of compact but useful organization: A bar cart can be used to create your own little storage unit.
While you can buy a new bar cart for this idea, thrifting is cheaper and more eco-friendly. Bar carts have quite a long history, so if you're lucky, you might even come across a truly antique find. In a helpful DIY video, TikToker emilylb80 shows the process of upcycling a thrifted bar cart for kitchen storage, particularly to store small appliances.
To accommodate kitchen items, you need a sturdy bar cart. Steer clear of fragile, overly decorative carts that look like they can only hold a couple of bottles. If you plan to store appliances, you want to avoid glass or mirrored shelves. Solid wood and metal options are stronger choices. Once you've thrifted a robust bar cart, give it a good clean. If it's looking worse for wear, you can follow emilylb80's example and paint the piece your desired color.
Use a thrifted bar cart to store small kitchen appliances and accessories
There are a few reasons why this upcycle might be your project of choice for a small kitchen. It offers many of the benefits of a portable kitchen island, but in a smaller package and for a fraction of the price. Bar carts tend to be more compact than a rolling Island or even some shelving units. If you have appliances taking up valuable counter space, you can move them to the bar cart instead. It's useful to have this storage on wheels, since you can move it around when needed. For example, if you use it to hold a stand mixer, you can roll it closer to an outlet when you're baking, and then wheel it out of the way when not in use.
Most bar carts have at least two shelves, so you have multiple levels for storage. This allows you to create a zone based around an appliance. If you use the top for a coffee machine, store filters, coffee grounds, and syrups on lower shelves. You can use the bar cart for holding a microwave, air fryer, blender, or any other kitchen gadgets with their accessories. If your appliances already have a home like an appliance garage, add baskets and bins to store smaller cooking utensils. Or, wheel it into the pantry to organize food storage. Options are plentiful if you treat it as a storage cart.