The Valuable Mid-Century Oil Lamp You'd Be Thrilled To Find At A Thrift Store

Long before the invention of electricity and the light bulb, oil lamps were an absolute household necessity. Back in the 18th and 19th centuries, families relied on oil lamps to see inside their homes at night. Once modern lights were invented, traditional oil lamps practically disappeared until a decorative type of oil lamp took the world by storm in the '60s. If thrifting is your thing, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the mid-century rain goddess oil lamp, which has become a highly valuable collectible to look for at estate sales and thrift stores.

Invented in the late 1960s by Johnson Industries, these lamps featured a very unique design. A small pump was hidden in the base that cycled mineral oil up to the top of the lamp. From there, the oil would drip onto dozens of strands of thin fishing line or nylon string, making it look like it was raining. The original rain lamp had a model of Greek goddess Venus in the center. Eventually, the company created other styles, like a serene Madonna and the classic Three Graces, which featured three goddesses. Chicago-based company the Creators Inc. would also go on to create similar designs, expanding on the original Johnson model.

Today, these funky pieces of decor are highly sought after by collectors. If you find one with all original parts and in good working order, it can easily sell for as much as $700 online. Even modern reproductions can fetch over $300. One of the most valuable models is The Kiss, featuring a man and a woman locked in a romantic embrace with color-changing lights. This model has sold for as much as $3,000.