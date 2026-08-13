What Happens If You Mix Cleaning Vinegar And Bleach?

Cleaning vinegar is a formidable cleaner that can help you get rid of soap scum, unclog blocked drains, and bring your dingy windows' shine back. Plus, you can use this vinegar to make your whites whiter. Sadly, it can't kill all the germs lingering on a surface. On the other hand, bleach is a household item that can help you fight germs and neutralize them since it's a disinfectant. But it's not as effective a cleaner as vinegar. So, to get the best of both worlds, you might think of mixing cleaning vinegar and bleach. However, this can prove fatal since the combination produces chlorine gas.

Scientifically speaking, household bleach contains sodium hypochlorite. But since it's dissolved in water, you primarily direct hypochlorous acid at infected surfaces. Now, when it comes into contact with the acetic acid in cleaning vinegar, it gives off chlorine gas. And though its unadulterated version has a greenish-yellow color, the diluted byproduct (both household cleaners are watered down versions of their industrial strength) is generally clear. This means you wouldn't know you're dealing with a toxic gas until it starts attacking your eyes and respiratory tract. It can cause damage to your lungs as well. The smell is also similar to bleach, so you wouldn't notice anything amiss immediately. Moreover, it's heavier than air (by about 2.5 times), which means it'll settle down around the area you're cleaning and cause health complications. The effects can be especially bad if you've mixed the two household cleaners in a confined space, such as your shower, or one that's not well-ventilated.