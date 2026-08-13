What Happens If You Mix Cleaning Vinegar And Bleach?
Cleaning vinegar is a formidable cleaner that can help you get rid of soap scum, unclog blocked drains, and bring your dingy windows' shine back. Plus, you can use this vinegar to make your whites whiter. Sadly, it can't kill all the germs lingering on a surface. On the other hand, bleach is a household item that can help you fight germs and neutralize them since it's a disinfectant. But it's not as effective a cleaner as vinegar. So, to get the best of both worlds, you might think of mixing cleaning vinegar and bleach. However, this can prove fatal since the combination produces chlorine gas.
Scientifically speaking, household bleach contains sodium hypochlorite. But since it's dissolved in water, you primarily direct hypochlorous acid at infected surfaces. Now, when it comes into contact with the acetic acid in cleaning vinegar, it gives off chlorine gas. And though its unadulterated version has a greenish-yellow color, the diluted byproduct (both household cleaners are watered down versions of their industrial strength) is generally clear. This means you wouldn't know you're dealing with a toxic gas until it starts attacking your eyes and respiratory tract. It can cause damage to your lungs as well. The smell is also similar to bleach, so you wouldn't notice anything amiss immediately. Moreover, it's heavier than air (by about 2.5 times), which means it'll settle down around the area you're cleaning and cause health complications. The effects can be especially bad if you've mixed the two household cleaners in a confined space, such as your shower, or one that's not well-ventilated.
The side effects of combining cleaning vinegar with bleach
When Anthony Atalla, et al, reviewed the chlorine and chlorine gas exposure cases lodged with the National Poison Data System between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2022, they found that such instances had gone up dramatically over the years, particularly after the pandemic. And this happened because a majority of homeowners aren't aware of the harmful side effects of combining cleaning vinegar with bleach. Case in point, a 2020 survey conducted by the CDC reveals that only 35% of the participants (there were 502 individuals in total) responded that bleach and vinegar shouldn't be mixed together.
So, if you unknowingly combine the two, the resultant chlorine gas will readily react with the moisture in your eyes, mouth, nose, and throat. This will lead to hydrochloric as well as hypochlorous acid coming into direct contact with your mucous membranes and tissues. In turn, they'll get irritated and you may experience teary eyes or blurry vision, a burning-like sensation in your respiratory tract, and tightening of the chest. You might even start coughing, with a white or pink fluid accompanying the coughs in certain instances. You may also feel nauseous or have difficulty drawing in oxygen. The latter will be especially bad for people with asthma and they might begin wheezing as a result. In certain cases, your ears might start getting irritated, too. Prolonged exposure can lead to blisters and redness of your skin as well. In short, it's harmful and can severely damage your health if you don't take safety precautions after or mix the two cleaners regularly.
What to do if you accidentally mix cleaning vinegar and bleach
If you accidentally combine cleaning vinegar and bleach or unknowingly use one immediately after the other, and inhale the resultant chlorine gas, don't linger around. Move out of the room or area you mixed the two in, and go outside to breathe in fresh air. Take your family members and pets out, too. While moving out, see if you can open up all the doors and windows in your home. This will improve ventilation and encourage the trapped chlorine gas to move out as swiftly as possible. The minor side effects should start dissipating within 10 to 15 minutes. And you should start feeling like your regular self within the hour.
If your eyes still feel itchy, try rinsing them out with lukewarm water until you feel better. Don't apply any eye drops without consulting a doctor first. Afterward, take off your contaminated clothes and all accessories (however minor). Then, take a shower to wash off any lingering chlorine gas from your skin. Ensure you rub every inch with a mild soap and lukewarm water without getting any runoff into your eyes, nose, or mouth. As for your dirty garments, wash them carefully after you put on your rubber gloves.
However, if you still don't feel good after the hour has passed or your symptoms are a bit severe (don't wait too long in such scenarios), consult a medical professional immediately. You can even contact 911 or give the U.S. Poison Control Center a call at 1-800-222-1222 to seek assistance.