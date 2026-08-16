Skip Rakes: There's A Smarter Way To Spread Mulch With A Tool Already In Your Shed

Rakes are a staple when it comes to laying landscaping materials or cleaning up lawns, so it makes sense to use one for spreading mulch. But there may be a better lawn makeover tool to spread mulch, and the best part is that you probably already have one collecting dust in your shed. Get the pitchfork ready, because you're about to tackle your mulch project with this handy tool.

Pitchforks work better than rakes for spreading mulch by design. The tool's long teeth allow it to penetrate piles and grip the mulch deeply, making it easier to lift larger amounts and deposit it around the job site. Reducing the number of trips between the site and the mulch saves time and reduces physical labor, allowing you to better enjoy the impact of your freshly laid landscape. The tines also allow you to sift and comb the mulch to reduce clumps as you deposit it and spread it around the bed.

There are several types of pitchforks to consider for spreading mulch. Since mulch is a lightweight, loose material, pick a pitchfork with tines that are close together to prevent the mulch from falling out during transfer. Generally, the more tines, the better. If your project covers a wide area, consider using a large bedding or ensilage pitchfork. A bedding fork has tighter tines and a curve that makes it great for scooping up mulch, while an ensilage fork has a wider head (typically with at least 10 tines) to tackle larger projects.