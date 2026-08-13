The Genius Place An Interior Designer Shops For Outdoor Throw Pillows Under $35

Designer-Coded is where real interior designers detail their tricks of the trade to style their homes for less. If you're looking to craft a high-end aesthetic on a real-world budget, you've come to the right place.

At any given moment during non-winter months, odds are pretty decent that you'll find me curled up on an outdoor daybed, sofa, hammock, or lounge chair. And as a professional interior designer, I want my outdoor living spaces to look as great as they function. The trick to easily achieving all of the above? Adding cozy, colorful, and textured throw pillows. When these are on the shopping list for myself or a client, the first — and usually only — place I go for unique options is World Market. They typically run only about $20 to $35 a pop during the spring and summer months (or as low as $10 to $15 during the end-of-summer clearance, my favorite time to buy!), meaning the investment is reasonable enough to not worry that they're out in the elements.

Outdoor pillows instantly elevate basic outdoor seating and lounge furniture while bringing beautiful, indoor homey vibes out to your porch, deck, or patio, inviting you to kick up your feet and stay a while. World Market, the not-so-secret gem for eclectic yet affordable furniture and decor, never disappoints with its selection of seasonal outdoor pillows, thanks to the variety of styles, patterns, and textures, as well as the very palatable price point. With a place like that, there's no reason not to give your outdoor seating the same plushness, attention, and layered visual interest as your indoor living spaces.