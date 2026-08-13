The Genius Place An Interior Designer Shops For Outdoor Throw Pillows Under $35
Designer-Coded is where real interior designers detail their tricks of the trade to style their homes for less. If you're looking to craft a high-end aesthetic on a real-world budget, you've come to the right place.
At any given moment during non-winter months, odds are pretty decent that you'll find me curled up on an outdoor daybed, sofa, hammock, or lounge chair. And as a professional interior designer, I want my outdoor living spaces to look as great as they function. The trick to easily achieving all of the above? Adding cozy, colorful, and textured throw pillows. When these are on the shopping list for myself or a client, the first — and usually only — place I go for unique options is World Market. They typically run only about $20 to $35 a pop during the spring and summer months (or as low as $10 to $15 during the end-of-summer clearance, my favorite time to buy!), meaning the investment is reasonable enough to not worry that they're out in the elements.
Outdoor pillows instantly elevate basic outdoor seating and lounge furniture while bringing beautiful, indoor homey vibes out to your porch, deck, or patio, inviting you to kick up your feet and stay a while. World Market, the not-so-secret gem for eclectic yet affordable furniture and decor, never disappoints with its selection of seasonal outdoor pillows, thanks to the variety of styles, patterns, and textures, as well as the very palatable price point. With a place like that, there's no reason not to give your outdoor seating the same plushness, attention, and layered visual interest as your indoor living spaces.
How World Market's outdoor pillows compare to other retailers
When it comes to outdoor pillows, my biggest pet peeve with most retailers is that their patterns, colors, and textures are typically quite unimaginative. I mean, there are only so many textureless neon palm prints and standard cabana stripes the human eye can take, right? It's either that, or you need to spend a fortune to get something moderately interesting. And this is exactly where World Market sets itself apart, with indoor-outdoor pillow options designed with as much care, variety, and visual interest as their strictly indoor counterparts — but without a steep price tag.
Every season, World Market comes out with a huge assortment of pillow styles that fit any exterior style. Sure, the retailer has more sophisticated and playful takes on classic coastal or tropical motifs if that suits your home, but it also branches out to elegant woven solids, boho textures or tassels, whimsical patterns, and funky shapes. Beyond the prints and patterns, one of my favorite things is the wider range of gorgeous fabric weaves available, especially compared to the basic, flat outdoor canvas that wraps most other outdoor pillows. So even if maximalist color isn't your look, the neutral, solid, and minimalist pillow options pack in a ton of textural interest, ideal for layering to achieve maximum coziness and attractiveness.
Coordinating collections at World Market can help you customize design choices for your outdoor furniture
Aside from a plentiful selection of beautiful options, World Market designs its outdoor pillow collections to complement each other, making it a piece of cake to create a layered, coordinating textile look without being too matchy-matchy. Not only that, but the pillow lines also blend seamlessly with the retailer's other seasonal outdoor decor releases (furniture, rugs, umbrellas, poufs, etc.) for a cohesive aesthetic. If you ever need inspiration, World Market does a really great job of demonstrating creative ways to mix and match different pillows through its robust in-store displays and marketing photos.
Some of my personal outdoor favorites to snag before the season ends? For the neutral lovers, the great texture of the Ivory Tonal Checkered Lumbar Pillow ($35) instantly elevates the coziness of your outdoor space. If contrast is what you're after, the Black and Ivory Woven Tassel Pillow (on sale for $20) will certainly fit the bill with a ton of interesting texture. For the wild at heart, the fabulous Orange Cheetahs Pillow ($30) has been in my cart for ages — I think it's probably time to just go for it. Or, come on, who from the coasts wouldn't love a whimsical Tufted Crab Pillow (on sale for $18)? As I said, World Market really has something for everyone and is my go-to for adding exciting, cozy pillows of all styles to outdoor spaces.