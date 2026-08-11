This IKEA Patio Table Set Folds Away For Easy Storage

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We love our patios, decks, and gazebos because we know that outdoor relaxation spots are a great way to connect with nature. But the moment we look at our painstakingly-leveled, well-appointed patios, we see something not so natural ... iron furniture that will leave grill marks on our legs, or soaked cushions waiting to dampen our seats with the musty rain water. And, often, we don't need that much permanent, clunky, outdoor seating. What we do need is a small dining set that can be easily called into action and then put away. Enter IKEA's ASKHOLMEN table and 2 folding chairs.

The $150 ASKHOLMEN bistro-style set is, at first glance, pretty unassuming: Two folding hardwood chairs and a folding table with a roughly 2-by-2-foot top. Tested for safe household usage and durability, the chairs are sturdy enough for your guests to enjoy outdoor dining comfortably. The wood is solid acacia with a semi-transparent acrylic stain, so it can handle the occasional stretch left out in inclement weather, especially if you re-stain the pieces every now and then.

There are also versions of the ASKHOLMEN that come with cushions, though for an increased overall price. For example, add a pop of color with the Klösan dark blue cushion set for a joint total of $170. Of course, you can make your own super cute seat cushions for folding chairs instead. While IKEA only recommends the ASKHOLMEN furniture for outdoor use, this set has joined the ever-growing list of patio furniture we kinda want to use indoors.