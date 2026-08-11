This IKEA Patio Table Set Folds Away For Easy Storage
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We love our patios, decks, and gazebos because we know that outdoor relaxation spots are a great way to connect with nature. But the moment we look at our painstakingly-leveled, well-appointed patios, we see something not so natural ... iron furniture that will leave grill marks on our legs, or soaked cushions waiting to dampen our seats with the musty rain water. And, often, we don't need that much permanent, clunky, outdoor seating. What we do need is a small dining set that can be easily called into action and then put away. Enter IKEA's ASKHOLMEN table and 2 folding chairs.
The $150 ASKHOLMEN bistro-style set is, at first glance, pretty unassuming: Two folding hardwood chairs and a folding table with a roughly 2-by-2-foot top. Tested for safe household usage and durability, the chairs are sturdy enough for your guests to enjoy outdoor dining comfortably. The wood is solid acacia with a semi-transparent acrylic stain, so it can handle the occasional stretch left out in inclement weather, especially if you re-stain the pieces every now and then.
There are also versions of the ASKHOLMEN that come with cushions, though for an increased overall price. For example, add a pop of color with the Klösan dark blue cushion set for a joint total of $170. Of course, you can make your own super cute seat cushions for folding chairs instead. While IKEA only recommends the ASKHOLMEN furniture for outdoor use, this set has joined the ever-growing list of patio furniture we kinda want to use indoors.
The IKEA ASKHOLMEN set storage advantage
IKEA recommends that you put away the ASKHOLMEN tables and chairs when not in use, and they've made storage pretty easy. The chairs fold to 40 ½ inches long by 3 ⅞ inches deep, only slightly thicker than a standard 2-by-4-inch board. The square-topped bistro table folds to 41 ¾ inches long by 2 ⅜ inches deep, meaning that five tables could hypothetically be stored in a space about 1 foot deep.
By comparison, standard folding chairs take up considerably more room. Some common steel and plastic folding chairs fold down to 6 ½ inches deep, versus the space-saving 3 ⅞ inches deep of the ASKHOLMEN. Comparable folding table depths are hard to come by, especially given the variety of sizes, shapes, and materials out there. But folding chairs tend to be elongated when collapsed, adding to the overall length. Black padded folding chairs from susici, for example, gain about 7 ½ inches in length when folded, while the ASKHOLMEN chairs only add 6 ¼ inches when collapsed. Even small differences can be important when looking for space-saving measures.
At the time of writing, the ASKHOLMEN set sits at a 4.6-star rating. Customers tend to like that you can comfortably entertain guests even with a small space. One reviewer states that the chairs are a, "Sturdy, comfortable, compact cafe set – it's perfect for coffee and bagels on our balcony overlooking our city's main tree-lined avenue."
Entertaining with the IKEA ASKHOLMEN
Folding chairs and tables are generally appreciated because they offer you the ability to quickly expand the available seating and dining for guests. And, often, we don't want the extra chairs and tables out and about on our already-crowded patios or balconies. But stacking the space-saving ASKHOLMEN furniture in a garage or small shed gives you that added capacity without unused seating set up all the time. You can easily retrieve the furniture when your guests arrive while knowing they will enjoy the stylish dining set.
In fact, the entire ASKHOLMEN outdoor furniture series is great for outside entertaining. While you might have something like the ASKHOLMEN Table and 4 armchairs set permanently placed on your patio, try not only adding the folding bistro table and chairs for extra guests, but the folding ASKHOLMEN wall table to put drinks, snacks, and cutlery on. All of this is why IKEA is among the best places to shop for patio and outdoor furniture, and why the ASKHOLMEN set is a great starting point.