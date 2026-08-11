Ditch The Pricey Tile For A Cheaper Flooring Alternative

Flooring is a major expense. However, saying goodbye to boring floors can increase your home's value and offer a good return on investment. Many homeowners choose hardwood flooring, but the costs quickly add up, averaging $6 to $25 per square foot, depending on the type of wood you choose. This can take a bite out of your renovation budget. If you're looking to save money on new flooring without sacrificing style, consider sheet vinyl.

There are many advantages of using sheet vinyl. Sheet vinyl flooring is laid down in large continuous pieces with fewer gaps, so it's harder for water to get underneath. This makes this type of floor perfect for bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms that are prone to heavy moisture. Sheet vinyl also typically comes in 12-foot-wide sheets, so when it's installed, it covers more area. It is also less expensive than many types of vinyl tiles.

There are a few things to keep in mind if you're considering sheet vinyl. Low-quality sheet vinyl is thin and can tear easily in areas that get a lot of foot traffic or in rooms with heavy furniture. When purchasing sheet vinyl, make sure you choose flooring that's between 10 and 20 mils thick to protect against damage.