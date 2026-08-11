Ditch The Pricey Tile For A Cheaper Flooring Alternative
Flooring is a major expense. However, saying goodbye to boring floors can increase your home's value and offer a good return on investment. Many homeowners choose hardwood flooring, but the costs quickly add up, averaging $6 to $25 per square foot, depending on the type of wood you choose. This can take a bite out of your renovation budget. If you're looking to save money on new flooring without sacrificing style, consider sheet vinyl.
There are many advantages of using sheet vinyl. Sheet vinyl flooring is laid down in large continuous pieces with fewer gaps, so it's harder for water to get underneath. This makes this type of floor perfect for bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms that are prone to heavy moisture. Sheet vinyl also typically comes in 12-foot-wide sheets, so when it's installed, it covers more area. It is also less expensive than many types of vinyl tiles.
There are a few things to keep in mind if you're considering sheet vinyl. Low-quality sheet vinyl is thin and can tear easily in areas that get a lot of foot traffic or in rooms with heavy furniture. When purchasing sheet vinyl, make sure you choose flooring that's between 10 and 20 mils thick to protect against damage.
Choosing the best way to install and care for your sheet vinyl floors
Laying sheet vinyl is a challenging process that requires precision and correct floor preparation. For this reason, it's best to leave installation to a professional. It's much more complicated than installing vinyl plank flooring or tiles because it's sold in large rolls that are extremely heavy and harder to manage. To lay the floor correctly, the flooring must be fitted to your room's layout. If there are any gaps in the sheets, they must be sealed with a special chemical seam-sealing process. A professional installer can also identify problem spots with the subflooring and level out any uneven areas that should show through the sheet vinyl.
Once installed, caring for sheet vinyl flooring is very easy. To remove surface dirt, you simply run a vacuum over the area or sweep it up. For spills and messes, use a no-rinse floor cleaner and a damp mop or a Swiffer.
To keep your sheet vinyl floors in top shape, consider a few lesser-known tips. One vinyl floor-cleaning mistake to avoid at all costs is using harsh ammonia-based cleaning solutions. These products can break down the vinyl's protective layer over time. You can also prevent tears from furniture by placing protective pads under the legs of chairs and couches. Also, when using floor mats and rugs, choose those without a rubber backing to prevent permanent discoloration.