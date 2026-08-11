Forget Resurfacing: A Cheaper Way To Smooth Rough Concrete Driveways

A concrete driveway can last 30 years or more, but that doesn't mean it will look like new forever. In most cases, the opposite is true. The surface gets tannin stains from falling leaves and twigs. It cracks and looks the worse for wear with each passing year. Before the damage gets bad enough to require resurfacing, you can restore the driveway's appearance and curb appeal by treating it like a hardwood floor and sanding it.

Yes, you can sand concrete. Although a specialty concrete sanding machine is the best tool for the job, the sanders you use for hardwood will also work, and they are easier and less expensive to buy or rent. The type of sander you need depends on surface area, extent of the damage, and the quality of finish you want. A walk-behind drum or orbital floor sander will tackle serious damage, but for light sanding, you might prefer a floor buffer. If you don't mind getting on your hands and knees, you can also use a handheld belt or orbital sander.

One of the advantages of sanding is that it preserves the original appearance of the concrete rather than covering it over with a resurfacing material. This is an important consideration if the concrete is stained or stamped with a pattern. Sanding also opens concrete pores, just as it does wood pores, so that protective sealers can soak in deeper and protect longer.