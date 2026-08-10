Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Food Storage Container Isn't From Pyrex
Most people do not give much thought to their food storage containers, grabbing whatever is in the pantry to shove leftovers in. However, if you have ever dealt with a container that leaks because its lid just won't seal, you probably already know how frustrating the wrong choice can be. It's moments like this when you wish you had some reliable storage solutions. Now, when it comes to good quality food storage containers, most people think of Pyrex. It makes sense, too. It's a reputable brand, after all. Consumer Reports (CR), however, gave its highest rating to IKEA's 365+ food container.
The 365+ container received perfect scores for seal quality, durability, and ease of use in CR's testing. CR also gave it the "Smart Buy" badge. This means that the container meets CR's performance and reliability standards while also being sold at a significantly lower price than competitors. You can get the 34oz 365+ container for about $6 at IKEA. It measures 8 inches long, 2 inches high, and 6 inches wide; although, if this size does not meet your needs, there are smaller and larger versions of the container available as well.
No matter what size you use, though, IKEA claims the container is freezer-, dishwasher-, and oven-safe. Note that you cannot put it inside a microwave because it's made of stainless steel, which is not microwave friendly. If you want the best microwave-safe cookware and containers, stick with glass. Also note that the IKEA 365+ food container does not come with a lid. You will need to buy the compatible plastic or wooden IKEA 365+ lid separately if you want to help your food stay fresh longer.
Buyers seem happy with the IKEA 365+ food container
Buyer feedback for the IKEA 365+ food container appears to back up CR's positive assessment. At the time of writing, the container has a 4.7-star rating overall, which comes from nearly 1,200 customer reviews. Around 80% of reviewers gave the container a full 5-star rating, with another 12% awarding it 4 stars. Shoppers seem to constantly praise the container for its ease of use, appearance, and value for money. Several buyers have appreciated its versatility, too.
For instance, one buyer notes that they regularly used the IKEA 365+ food container to store hot food and freeze individual meals. Similarly, another buyer notes that the container was the right size for smaller portions and that it can also fit inside an air fryer. Besides that, some people also praise the container for how easily it cleans, its light weight, and its ability to be stacked efficiently.
Not all of the buyers had a positive experience, though. Many customers show dissatisfaction with the fact that you have to buy the lid separately and that it is not suitable for use in microwaves. A few other reviewers note that the container gets too hot when filled with warm food and you cannot see what is inside due to the steel design.
The biggest issue buyers report, however, wasn't with the IKEA 365+ food container itself. It was with how these containers arrived in them mail, as multiple reviewers reported that they received containers packed incorrectly and not properly separated. This makes it difficult to pull the individual pieces apart. While these things are not dealbreakers, they are still worth keeping in mind before you buy food storage containers to organize your freezer.