Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Food Storage Container Isn't From Pyrex

Most people do not give much thought to their food storage containers, grabbing whatever is in the pantry to shove leftovers in. However, if you have ever dealt with a container that leaks because its lid just won't seal, you probably already know how frustrating the wrong choice can be. It's moments like this when you wish you had some reliable storage solutions. Now, when it comes to good quality food storage containers, most people think of Pyrex. It makes sense, too. It's a reputable brand, after all. Consumer Reports (CR), however, gave its highest rating to IKEA's 365+ food container.

The 365+ container received perfect scores for seal quality, durability, and ease of use in CR's testing. CR also gave it the "Smart Buy" badge. This means that the container meets CR's performance and reliability standards while also being sold at a significantly lower price than competitors. You can get the 34oz 365+ container for about $6 at IKEA. It measures 8 inches long, 2 inches high, and 6 inches wide; although, if this size does not meet your needs, there are smaller and larger versions of the container available as well.

No matter what size you use, though, IKEA claims the container is freezer-, dishwasher-, and oven-safe. Note that you cannot put it inside a microwave because it's made of stainless steel, which is not microwave friendly. If you want the best microwave-safe cookware and containers, stick with glass. Also note that the IKEA 365+ food container does not come with a lid. You will need to buy the compatible plastic or wooden IKEA 365+ lid separately if you want to help your food stay fresh longer.