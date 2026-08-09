Light Blue Painter's Tape Vs. Dark Blue: What's The Difference?

While the trick to a seamless painter's tape application is sitting in your wallet (hint: it's your credit or ID card), your project still won't work out correctly unless you choose the right type of tape. Regardless of that tape's color, its intended purpose is what is most important. So before buying anything, you should ask yourself a few questions. First, consider the location of your project. Is it inside and on a smooth surface? You can probably choose a tape with lower adhesion, which in some cases will be light blue. However, if you are painting a surface that is rough and uneven, you will need a stronger tape, so reach for the dark blue.

Also consider the type of paint you're using. An oil-based paint needs a tape that's a bit stronger than for latex. This is because oil-based paints are thicker, so they can seep under a weaker tape more easily. The stronger the seal, the crisper your lines. Latex paints are usually thinner and easier to control when applying them. A less-sticky tape can still do the job if you use it instead. If you need to know how to tell whether wall paint is latex or oil when choosing paint colors for your home, the outside of the can should tell you.