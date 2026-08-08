Poison Ivy Vs. Poison Oak: What's The Difference?

The mere mention of poison ivy (Toxicodendron radicans) and poison oak (Toxicodendron diversilobum) is enough to make your skin itch. Oftentimes, these two plants are talked about interchangeably due to their ability to produce notorious urushiol sap that can cause rashes. Both perennials also belong to the cashew family. Yet these are two different plants with varying characteristics. Aside from distinguishing physical features that set poison ivy and poison oak apart from one another, there's also differences in region to consider if you're looking to properly identify them for removal purposes.

Among the easiest ways to tell whether you're dealing with poison ivy or poison oak is by their leaves. Both can grow in clusters of three leaves, which is why the plants are often confused with each other. Poison ivy leaves tend to be lobed, smooth, or pointed at their ends, depending on subspecies. As its name indicates, poison oak tends to produce leaves that resemble that of an oak tree. However, unlike true oak trees that produce singular leaves, poison oak leaves can occasionally grow in groups exceeding three. These also tend to be wider than poison ivy and have teeth or lobes with rounder edges. During the autumn months, the leaves of both poison ivy and poison oak are often red or yellow before falling off for the season. Both types of plants can grow as small vines or larger shrubs, although poison ivy is more likely to creep or spread in vine form.