What's The Purpose Of A Crisper Drawer, And How Does It Work?

Modern-day refrigerators undoubtedly offer tons of storage opportunities for fresh foods, leftovers, and beverages alike. Such features often include both fresh drawers and crisper drawers. While sometimes these two types of drawers are used interchangeably, you may be doing your food (and your wallet) disservice if you do so. Unlike other components of a refrigerator, a crisper drawer is a dedicated spot for controlling humidity levels to help keep produce items fresh for longer, and many models are adjustable to suit your needs.

Knowing the purpose of a crisper drawer is undoubtedly a key part of understanding how to use a refrigerator. With the exception of mini-fridges, most refrigerators have at least one crisper drawer, and many have two. Also called humidity drawers, these clear bins are located towards the bottom of the refrigerator. A single drawer is likely a high-humidity drawer, especially if it lacks adjustable controls. However, refrigerators with two drawers are equipped with adjustable vents at the top of each one that you can slide into either an open or closed setting. This is essentially how you can keep your crisper drawer more humid or less humid, depending on what you're storing. (It's also a good idea to check your owner's manual or to contact the manufacturer for specifics related to your particular refrigerator model).