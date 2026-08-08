Turn An Empty Eggshell Into A Charming Candle For Your Dining Table

Concerned about your breakfasts getting more expensive than usual? Or, maybe you just wish to recycle absolutely everything in your house to generate as little waste as possible. Whichever camp you belong to, know that there's an easy way to upcycle your empty eggshells instead of tossing them away. Simply pour in a bit of melted wax inside a cracked one and let it harden to DIY a charming candle for your dining table.

Through this idea, you get to utilize every part of your egg and get your money's worth. Plus, it's a beginner-friendly craft, isn't time- or effort-intensive, and doesn't require any specialized tools or supplies. And since they can handle high heat, you don't have to worry about shells melting or leaking midway.

That being said, you'll need to house your eggshell candles in a stable base. This is because they can't stand upright on their own due to their curved bottom. So, to keep them from toppling and being a fire hazard in general, you'll need a few egg cups (the same number as the shells) for this DIY. In case you don't have them, small thrifted cups, shot glasses, old planters, or candlesticks will work just fine. You could even plop them into a shallow bowl of water if you want to add a touch of elegance to your dining table. Besides the shells, holder, and wax (or old candles), you'll also need a couple of wicks (or you can make some at home with baker's twine), a small pin or butter knife, a double boiler (like an old pot and tin container), and some old crayons or food coloring to lend the DIY candles a decorative touch. You can even have some fragrant candle or essential oils handy.