Turn An Empty Eggshell Into A Charming Candle For Your Dining Table
Concerned about your breakfasts getting more expensive than usual? Or, maybe you just wish to recycle absolutely everything in your house to generate as little waste as possible. Whichever camp you belong to, know that there's an easy way to upcycle your empty eggshells instead of tossing them away. Simply pour in a bit of melted wax inside a cracked one and let it harden to DIY a charming candle for your dining table.
Through this idea, you get to utilize every part of your egg and get your money's worth. Plus, it's a beginner-friendly craft, isn't time- or effort-intensive, and doesn't require any specialized tools or supplies. And since they can handle high heat, you don't have to worry about shells melting or leaking midway.
That being said, you'll need to house your eggshell candles in a stable base. This is because they can't stand upright on their own due to their curved bottom. So, to keep them from toppling and being a fire hazard in general, you'll need a few egg cups (the same number as the shells) for this DIY. In case you don't have them, small thrifted cups, shot glasses, old planters, or candlesticks will work just fine. You could even plop them into a shallow bowl of water if you want to add a touch of elegance to your dining table. Besides the shells, holder, and wax (or old candles), you'll also need a couple of wicks (or you can make some at home with baker's twine), a small pin or butter knife, a double boiler (like an old pot and tin container), and some old crayons or food coloring to lend the DIY candles a decorative touch. You can even have some fragrant candle or essential oils handy.
How to turn empty eggshells into gorgeous candles
Start by setting up your double boiler to melt some wax or old candles. While this happens, use a small pin or a butter knife to thwack open some eggs. Though their edges don't need to be uniform, ensure you have at least ½ of the shell intact. Once done, empty their contents in a bowl, pull out the membrane slowly, and wash the shells under running water to remove all residue. You can even soak them in boiling water for a few minutes to disinfect them. Then, set them aside to air dry.
Now, turn to your melting wax and decide if you want colored candles. If yes, then snap some old crayons (or candle dye) into tiny bits and throw them in. You can even add a few drops of fragrant oils in case you want the candles to be aromatic. For a truly gorgeous display, you can embellish the shells, too. Something as simple as temporary tattoos or a coat of paint will transform its appearance. Alternatively, add a few drops of food coloring to hot water and soak your shells for about 10 to 20 minutes for an even finish. However, you'll have to let them dry again if you go this route. So, have them ready before putting on your double boiler.
After the shells are ready, glue a wick attached to a sustainer tab to the middle of each one, set them in a stable base, and pour in your wax. For a little drama, sprinkle in some dried florals (away from the wick). Finally, let the wax harden before lighting the whimsical candles on your dining table. And after they're through, take out the wick and add the crushed eggshells to your plants.