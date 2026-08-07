Can You Mix Cleaning Vinegar And Rubbing Alcohol?

Most folks know that combining certain cleaning products can get you into a real pickle! For example, mixing ammonia and bleach is dangerous because it creates a highly toxic gas. But are other common household cleaners like cleaning vinegar and rubbing alcohol also off-limits? The answer is technically no, but this also doesn't mean you should rush out to make it happen, either. These ingredients don't create the same dangerous reactions as bleach-based combinations. So, while no harm will come to you if you do mix the two, your house won't be much cleaner, either. The result of mixing them is a substance called isopropyl acetate, which has a sweet, fruity smell. It's a new chemical, sure ... but not necessarily a better cleaner. Instead, it's best to use each liquid on its own when cleaning your home.

If you aren't familiar, cleaning vinegar is essentially just white vinegar mixed with some water and if you like, essential oils, too. You can make it at home. Vinegar can kill bacteria, so many use it as a chemical-free alternative for cleaning. Rubbing alcohol is often used for wound care, but because it is an antiseptic, it can also be used to kill germs on surfaces. Some non-scientific sources recommend mixing the two to make an all-purpose cleaner with the ratio of one cup rubbing alcohol to one cup water, plus one tablespoon white vinegar. However, there doesn't seem to be any evidence that the resulting isopropyl acetate kills more germs, lasts longer, etc.