Upcycle Old Cattle Panels Into A Unique Privacy Screen For Your Backyard

When it comes to pasturing cows, farmers often turn to cattle panels because they're durable and long-lasting. However, even the highest-quality galvanized steel versions do eventually bend or rust. Instead of just throwing them away, it's surprisingly easy to upcycle the old panels into a unique privacy screen for your backyard. Whether you're surrounded by barnyard animals or noisy neighbors, you can either attach cattle panels to an existing wall with a few hooks and heavy-gauge wire or create a barrier using T-posts and metal clips.

The reason old cattle panels work so well at adding privacy and beautifying your outdoor space on a budget is that their grid-like structure is perfect for trellising vining plants. If you don't have any but you're willing to check with local farmers, you may be able to score old cattle panels for free. But even if you have to pay for new ones at Tractor Supply Company or your local farm supply store, you'll spend far less than it costs to install a privacy fence made of wood or vinyl. Along with investing around $30 to $50 per 10-foot panel, you'll only spend between $5 to $10 for each T-post or screw hook.

You'll also save time with this DIY backyard privacy screen project. Instead of spending hours digging giant post holes, it's easy to set T-posts using a manual post driver, which you can buy for around $30. You also won't have to wait around for material deliveries, because it's easy to toss a few lightweight cattle panels and T-posts into the back of your pickup truck.