The Insecticide Used For Decades That Is Forever Banned In The US

People have been using pesticides and insecticides for thousands of years, but synthetic options are a much more recent invention. One of the most well-known and widely used synthetic insecticides was dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane, or DDT. It started seeing use as an insecticide in the 1940s, but just 30 years later it was almost completely banned in the U.S. by the EPA. The last few remaining uses were stopped by the late 1980s, and since then it has not been legal to use in the U.S. for any reason. DDT was an effective insecticide, and it was particularly helpful in controlling mosquitoes to prevent malaria. However, DDT also caused major environmental damage and had health ramifications for humans.

Within the same decade as its release, some scientists were already worried about the impact of DDT. However, it was Rachel Carson's 1962 book "Silent Spring" that really kickstarted the discussion around it. Carson collected stories and studies detailing the massive loss of wildlife, particularly among birds as DDT caused their eggshells to be too thin. Animals at the top of the food chain, such as bald eagles, were hit the hardest, as they absorbed large amounts of the chemical through their food sources. The government didn't immediately ban DDT upon its publishing, but the increased awareness of DDT's downsides helped change the way people talked about and researched pesticides and the bad effects of insecticides. Although the full extent of the damage done by DDT wasn't known at the time, it became clear that DDT was causing problems and needed to be banned.