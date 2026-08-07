Use Potatoes To Easily Upcycle An Old Wooden Ladder Into A Charming Outdoor Feature

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If you have an old wooden ladder with rickety rungs and a weathered appearance, you might think that it has reached the end of its life cycle. As such, it may seem prudent to just show it the door to make some much-needed room in your cluttered shed. However, if you're not opposed to a little DIY project, you can give it a new lease on life and turn it into a charming outdoor feature with a humble potato. Wondering if that's even possible? Documenting her journey on TikTok, mrsclarehoops shows how she transformed her old wooden ladder into a statement piece in her garden.

She gave it a little bit of TLC and added fun designs with potato stamps to bring the worn piece alive. To follow in her footsteps and take on this charming farmhouse DIY, you'll need an old ladder (if you don't have one lying around, you can always thrift one or check with your friends), one or two potatoes (depends on how many types of designs you want), some paint and stain, one or two paint brushes, a knife, and a few markers (this is optional). And if the ladder hasn't been used in forever or looks dirty, keep some soapy water handy to clean the built-up dust and grime. Or, you can use dedicated cleaners, like method's Daily Wood Cleaner. You'll also need a rough sandpaper grit to remove stains, along with a fine one to smooth out edges and scratches. You may also have to use a wood filler to fill in cracks. And to ensure all your hard work doesn't go to waste, get a wood varnish, such as Minwax's Fast Drying Polyurethane Spray.