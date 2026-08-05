Cowboys Used It On The Trails — Now It's The Thrift Store Find We Want For Western Charm

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Thrifting isn't just about saving money (although, that's an excellent perk). It's also about finding items — whether that be clothing, cookware, or furniture — with a history. One thrift-worthy item with a particularly rich and unique history is the hurricane lantern. What has come to be known as the "cowboy lantern" originates from the early 19th century, and these old-fashioned oil lamps are still recognizable today. In the past, they featured a wick encased in glass (the name originates from their effectiveness at protecting flames from strong winds) and a metal frame that facilitates airflow. The design even carried on after electricity was readily available, as lightbulbs replaced wicks inside the glass shell. Their rise closely coincides with the timeline of the "Wild West," when cowboys used them to light the way. And, even though they're still functional today, they also make an eye-catching piece of rustic decor.

If you're into the vintage farmhouse look of hurricane lanterns (or oil lamps in general), the good news is that it's fairly easy to find vintage pieces in thrift stores and on sites like Etsy and eBay. The bad news is that they may not be true antique oil lamps (those that are at least 100 years old). Major retailers like Amazon and Walmart sell modern hurricane lanterns, like the Hortsun Vintage LED Hurricane Lantern. While they're still charming, it may not be the rustic cowboy homage you had in mind.