Cowboys Used It On The Trails — Now It's The Thrift Store Find We Want For Western Charm
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Thrifting isn't just about saving money (although, that's an excellent perk). It's also about finding items — whether that be clothing, cookware, or furniture — with a history. One thrift-worthy item with a particularly rich and unique history is the hurricane lantern. What has come to be known as the "cowboy lantern" originates from the early 19th century, and these old-fashioned oil lamps are still recognizable today. In the past, they featured a wick encased in glass (the name originates from their effectiveness at protecting flames from strong winds) and a metal frame that facilitates airflow. The design even carried on after electricity was readily available, as lightbulbs replaced wicks inside the glass shell. Their rise closely coincides with the timeline of the "Wild West," when cowboys used them to light the way. And, even though they're still functional today, they also make an eye-catching piece of rustic decor.
If you're into the vintage farmhouse look of hurricane lanterns (or oil lamps in general), the good news is that it's fairly easy to find vintage pieces in thrift stores and on sites like Etsy and eBay. The bad news is that they may not be true antique oil lamps (those that are at least 100 years old). Major retailers like Amazon and Walmart sell modern hurricane lanterns, like the Hortsun Vintage LED Hurricane Lantern. While they're still charming, it may not be the rustic cowboy homage you had in mind.
Using an old hurricane oil lantern as rustic home decor
One of the best parts about decorating with a hurricane lantern is the versatility, as these bygone lighting fixtures suit both indoor and outdoor decor, providing the same Old West charm whether they light up or not. Simply displaying a hurricane lantern on a side table or bookshelf adds a lot of character to the room, especially when surrounded by other rustic decor. It's possible to make an old hurricane lantern light up again via the DIY route; a TikTok posted by content creator artistseam shows how easy it is to wire up a working lightbulb. He also retouches the paint and turns it into a functional desk lamp. A glowing hurricane lantern (or multiple lanterns) could be placed in a backyard or garden for some cozy outdoor lighting. The long, looping handles also provide a lot of hanging versatility, allowing you to mount it to an indoor wall or hang it from an outdoor trellis or deck beam.
Whether you're lucky enough to find a true antique lantern or a vintage one, hurricane lamps are an easy way to add decades-old history and a rustic vibe to your home. While some antique lanterns can sell for a couple hundred bucks or more, there's an array of inexpensive options out there. Some companies, like Vermont Lanterns, manufacture brand new hurricane lamps that look vintage and still use oil, really allowing customers to live out their cowboy fantasies right in their homes.