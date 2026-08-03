Move Over, Vinegar: Deter Pests With An Overlooked Pantry Ingredient

Vinegar is a common household ingredient that is often touted as a miracle product in the garden. The problem is that, while moderately effective, it can also cause harm to the very plants you are trying to protect. If you are trying to go pesticide free in your garden, there are plenty of natural pest control remedies that will keep the bugs at bay, from essential oils to coffee grounds and diatomaceous earth. One solution is to use flour instead. Flour is chemical free and most people already have it in their home, which makes it an appealing choice for managing garden pests.

Flour doesn't give off a scent or chemical like many pesticides, and instead works as a physical barrier. When pests like aphids try to eat through flour, their mouths get gummed up with the glutenous substance. This makes it difficult for them to continue chomping down on your favorite roses. It can even be used to cover the scent trails ants use to bring more workers to a food source.

Flour works great against pests like aphids, cabbage worms, and beetles. However, it can actually attract other pests and worsen the problem. Small animals like mice enjoy eating flour, so you may end up inviting them into your garden in place of the insects you were trying to deter. Using too much flour may even cause mold. The effects also tend to wear off over time. "While it (flour) may initially be an effective solution for a bit, oftentimes the critters get used to it eventually and continue to enter your garden anyway," said Jason Burkhart, Managing Director at Critter Control, to Tom's Guide.