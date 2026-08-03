Move Over, Vinegar: Deter Pests With An Overlooked Pantry Ingredient
Vinegar is a common household ingredient that is often touted as a miracle product in the garden. The problem is that, while moderately effective, it can also cause harm to the very plants you are trying to protect. If you are trying to go pesticide free in your garden, there are plenty of natural pest control remedies that will keep the bugs at bay, from essential oils to coffee grounds and diatomaceous earth. One solution is to use flour instead. Flour is chemical free and most people already have it in their home, which makes it an appealing choice for managing garden pests.
Flour doesn't give off a scent or chemical like many pesticides, and instead works as a physical barrier. When pests like aphids try to eat through flour, their mouths get gummed up with the glutenous substance. This makes it difficult for them to continue chomping down on your favorite roses. It can even be used to cover the scent trails ants use to bring more workers to a food source.
Flour works great against pests like aphids, cabbage worms, and beetles. However, it can actually attract other pests and worsen the problem. Small animals like mice enjoy eating flour, so you may end up inviting them into your garden in place of the insects you were trying to deter. Using too much flour may even cause mold. The effects also tend to wear off over time. "While it (flour) may initially be an effective solution for a bit, oftentimes the critters get used to it eventually and continue to enter your garden anyway," said Jason Burkhart, Managing Director at Critter Control, to Tom's Guide.
How to use flour to keep pest from destroying your plants
If you do decide to try out flour in your garden, there are two main ways to apply it. The first method involves dusting a thin layer of flour over the leaves of the affected plant. A flour sifter works well for this. You will want to focus on applying the powder directly to the leaves that are most impacted by the infestation. Just remember that you'll need to reapply the dusting periodically or after a rain shower.
Another method you can try is to spray a solution of flour and water onto the leaves of your plant. This method works great to get rid of aphid infestations in particular. To make the solution, simply mix about 1/2 cup of flour into about 4 cups of water. Put the solution in a spray bottle and apply it to the underside of the leaves. Not only will the solution help prevent the aphids from snacking, but it will also dry and form a crusty layer, which will trap any aphids that happen to be underneath.