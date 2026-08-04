She Uses An Iron To Turn A Piece Of Scrap Wood Into A Clever Solution To Mask Odors

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What can you do when your house smells weird but you're trying to avoid those synthetic fragrances that can make your family sick? One clever YouTuber decided to mask odors by creating a DIY incense burner. To make it, Evrim Taşer Yılmaz used an iron to transfer a cottagecore-inspired print onto a small painted piece of scrap wood. She then used hot glue to add a decorative holder and wooden bead for holding sticks of incense.

Burning incense is practically mandatory if you love spending time in bohemian-inspired rooms that speak to your carefree side. Along with providing a secure hold on each stick while it wafts fragrant oils into the air from the burning tip, incense burners also keep the resulting ash from getting all over your mantle or tabletop. That means the piece of scrap wood used for this project must be longer than your incense, which typically measure between 8 to 11 inches. Since the aromatic sticks are so thin, the width is more flexible — but it must be at least 2 inches wide to accommodate a decorative holder.

You'll also need a few other supplies to pull off this project. Along with acrylic latex paint or stain for decorating the top of your scrap wood, you'll need a printed design that can be easily ironed onto the top or sides, like TransOurDream Transfer Paper. You'll also need a large bead, a short bottle, and some thin jute cord, as well as your trusty glue gun.