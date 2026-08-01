Turn A Common Kitchen Tool Into A Makeshift Screwdriver In A Pinch
Simple and cheap, a screwdriver is perhaps one of the most underrated tools in a home. Whenever you're ready to undertake common home improvement projects, such as assembling furniture, replacing the covers around your switches, or installing shelves, it's an essential tool for a DIYer starter pack. Given their usefulness, it can be irritating if you can't find one when you want to build your gallery wall or replace the old knobs on your doors with something more interesting. But before you buy yet another Phillips screwdriver, turn to a common kitchen tool to quickly manage different types of screws around the house: the potato peeler.
With an angled tip that easily fits into the X-shaped indentation on the top of a Phillips screw, a vertically oriented potato peeler will let you tighten or loosen it with ease. Sometimes, it will work on a flathead screw as well. That said, don't try your Y-shaped horizontal peeler for this hack — the lack of a pointed tip disqualifies it. Similarly, you don't want to use one with a protruding plastic head, as they might too weak or too small size to work properly. Also, remember, that a potato peeler is in no way a permanent substitute for a screwdriver. It can help you out in a bind, but don't expect it to do more than that.
How to use a potato peeler as a screwdriver
The process for utilizing a potato peeler to turn screws and fasteners is the same as using a screwdriver. Grab its handle, and fit it firmly in the slot on top of a screw. Then, move it clockwise or counter-clockwise as needed. Don't go too fast (or apply too much pressure), and be mindful of the sharp blade. Otherwise, you risk injuring your dominant hand. And, in case you want to grab the peeler closer to the tip for leverage, don't forget to wrap the lower blade portion in a cloth or towel before using it.
The process won't be as smooth or as fast as it is with a screwdriver. You might have to adjust your grip continuously to maintain your hold on a particular screw (this is especially true for flatheads). Sometimes, you'll need to use your fingers to fully tighten or loosen a screw. As a result, it could take you more time than usual to wrap up simple projects, such as tightening the screw on one of your pan's lid or pot handles. Keep in mind that a potato peeler also typically isn't made to handle the stress of the twisting force like screwdrivers are, so don't use it for stuck screws that put a lot of pressure on the handle.