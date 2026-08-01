Turn A Common Kitchen Tool Into A Makeshift Screwdriver In A Pinch

Simple and cheap, a screwdriver is perhaps one of the most underrated tools in a home. Whenever you're ready to undertake common home improvement projects, such as assembling furniture, replacing the covers around your switches, or installing shelves, it's an essential tool for a DIYer starter pack. Given their usefulness, it can be irritating if you can't find one when you want to build your gallery wall or replace the old knobs on your doors with something more interesting. But before you buy yet another Phillips screwdriver, turn to a common kitchen tool to quickly manage different types of screws around the house: the potato peeler.

With an angled tip that easily fits into the X-shaped indentation on the top of a Phillips screw, a vertically oriented potato peeler will let you tighten or loosen it with ease. Sometimes, it will work on a flathead screw as well. That said, don't try your Y-shaped horizontal peeler for this hack — the lack of a pointed tip disqualifies it. Similarly, you don't want to use one with a protruding plastic head, as they might too weak or too small size to work properly. Also, remember, that a potato peeler is in no way a permanent substitute for a screwdriver. It can help you out in a bind, but don't expect it to do more than that.