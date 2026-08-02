Pantry Moth Webs Look Different: Here's How To Identify One In Your Kitchen

Maintaining a clean pantry is good for aesthetics and helps you keep track of everything, but it's particularly important for preventing bugs from getting into your food. Pantry moths, sometimes called flour or meal moths, are tiny bugs that lay their eggs on or near food. They can chew their way into boxes and bags of food, destroying and infesting your pantry staples like flour, cereal, and rice. The next time you're organizing your pantry, look for signs of pantry moths. One clear indicator is the sticky white or gray webbing left behind by the larval stage. These webs can look like spiderwebs, but there are a few differences to keep an eye out for.

Pantry moth webs often have a different structure to them than spiderwebs do. Moth webs are made naturally as the larvae move through the pantry. This means the threads follow the larvae paths through your cabinets or food rather than a pattern. The result is webs that may look more random or wispy than the classic spiderweb shape, with heavy infestations sometimes resulting in a layer of webbing over your food.

Another key difference between spiderwebs and moth webs is location. While cobwebs and moth webs may both be in the dark corners of your pantry, spiderwebs are highly unlikely to be inside your food containers. Pantry moth larvae webs inside containers may stretch from the lid or sides of the packaging over the food, or look like an odd clump where the food is stuck together.