The '50s Design Trend Boomers Left Behind That Millennials Are Bringing Back

No matter the generation, parents and grandparents tend to have way more style than we'd like to give them credit for. That said, there is one trend that Baby Boomers left behind that Millennials now can't get enough of: Pastel colors! "The postwar era was all about embracing fun and lightheartedness in decor. Colors like mint green, bubblegum pink, and cotton-candy blues were in every home, specifically the bathrooms," designer Bethany Adams told House Beautiful. And in 2026, these happy colors are so back! "Although considered part of a vintage era, they've circled around into today's time, which makes them timeless," added designer Caren Rideau.

In the 1950s, the widespread use of pastels was likely the result of postwar optimism (quite literally a country pointed towards a brighter future!) and new manufacturing technology, which allowed for a wider array of colors to be created on a large scale. "The postwar home-building boom may also explain the ubiquity of certain colors, as builders were likely to buy materials in bulk for spec homes," Adams continued, explaining why pastels were everywhere. These days, pastels are a bit of a course-correction from the stark minimalist design of the 2010s. "After years of gray, beige, and high-contrast minimalism, these gentle pastels feel optimistic, comforting, and familiar in a way that still feels fresh," designer Rachel Brown explained to Good Housekeeping.