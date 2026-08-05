6 Herbs To Plant In August Before Summer Ends

In the Northern hemisphere, the dog days of August are when gardeners start to see the fruits of their spring planting. Herbs and vegetables reach the culmination of their growth cycles, and the harvest days aren't far off. It might seem to be an inopportune time to start an herb garden or add new plants to an existing one, but that would be a misconception. A number of herbs germinate and grow quickly in the warm, dry conditions of summer and make great additions to your fall harvest.

Depending on your climate zone, the hot temperatures of August might fade quickly into the fall, or they might persist as a period of mild weather that can last into December. Either way, the August heat can hasten seed germination and root development. It can also reduce the number of pests, which are less active at the peak of summer than they are in the cooler, moister days of spring. This is even an ideal time to clear out summer crops that have already produced and plant new ones.

Besides seeding fast-growing annuals, you can also transplant perennials in August, even in cold climates. The heat helps them get well enough established to survive through the winter. August is also a great time to start herbs in a container garden that you can bring indoors when the frost hits.