3 Things Your Zucchini Plants Need In August To Keep Producing All Summer

By August, you've got two tribes of zucchini growers. One group has an abundant crop to both cook up and share with neighbors for National Zucchini Day on August 8. However, the other category puzzles over their plants slowing down or becoming unproductive, ruining their dreams of enjoying zucchini bread as fall approaches. If you belong to the second category, there are three things you must do in August to keep your plants productive throughout summer. You should harvest them as often as you can, keep the beds watered, and prune away any dead, decaying, or diseased leaves. Taking these steps may rekindle your plant's vigor and production.

That being said, in case you lost a few plants to pests like squash borers and bugs early in the season, consider succession planting. Since pest activity typically slows by August and the first frost is still a couple of months away, you may still have time to sow new seeds and enjoy a nice crop. Indeed, many gardeners sow zucchinis at regular intervals of four to six weeks to maintain a steady supply until frost kills them.