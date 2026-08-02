Not A Shed, Not A Cabinet: IKEA's Simple Outdoor Storage Solution Tackles Clutter

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Storing your outdoor items — furniture cushions, yard toys, decades of accumulated mosquito repellant doodads — in a little shed or a hard, plastic cabinet or deck box is perfectly fine until you need to move it around. Then, you remember how heavy they are, how readily they fall apart, and how challenging they can be to assemble. IKEA has your clutter needs covered with its soft-sided take on the deck box, the VATTERSO storage box. The basic model is cube-shaped and measures at about 2 ½ feet to a side, and there's a larger version that's about twice the size of the basic VATTERSO.

Like any other outdoor storage solution, these fabric boxes can protect your outdoor furniture cushions from damage and fading in the sun, which seems to be the reason most people buy them. The VATTERSO is waterproof, as you'd expect of outdoor storage, and holds more than meets the eye. At the time of writing, one reviewer even mentioned keeping an entire rolled-up patio rug in one. It's also more portable than its plastic or wooden cousins due to being lightweight and equipped with wheels and side handles.

The portable VATTERSO is the heavier brother of IKEA's waterproof TOSTERO storage box. The VATTERSO is more sturdily built and roughly the same volume, but is a little narrower and deeper than the TOSTERO. Both are made of polyester, a great material for outdoor furniture. But the TOSTERO series is mostly made up of furniture covers for outdoor items like grills. The fabric is significantly thinner, and it has handles but no wheels, limiting versatility. One place you might want to move the portable VATTERSO storage box is poolside.