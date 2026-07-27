Leave Dull Vegetable Peelers Behind: An Amazon Find That Sharpens Them Forever
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Attempting to peel vegetables with a dull blade is a slow, frustrating process that frequently results in mangled, unappetizing produce — probably with most of the skin still on. By contrast, a razor-sharp peeler glides across vegetables and makes cooking prep quick, precise, and effortless. To ensure a sharp and effective peeler, you're left with a few options. You can replace your peeler when it wears down or sharpen the blade yourself. But a simpler alternative is to purchase a vegetable peeler that sharpens itself over time, which is exactly what the Dreamfarm Sharple aims to do.
This unique self-sharpening peeler is available at Amazon for $11.99. It has over 1,000 Amazon reviews and an impressive average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Customers particularly praise its sharpness and ease of use, with several calling it the best peeler they've ever used. "Last peeler you will ever buy," one review says. "Excellent design, stays sharp. You won't regret this purchase."
The concept is surprisingly simple. A small ceramic ball sharpener is attached inside the cover. Every time you open and close the cover, the ball runs across the blade and sharpens it. Although the mechanism is different, it's a similar idea to self-sharpening knife blocks which sharpen kitchen knives when they're placed in a slot. One of the only recurring criticisms of the Sharple is that it's slightly difficult to clean. Otherwise, it's a highly rated kitchen tool at a reasonable price.
Benefits of Dreamfarm's self-sharpening vegetable peeler
The lifespan of a standard vegetable peeler varies widely and, unlike an appliance that completely breaks down, it's largely dependent on how long you can tolerate a dull blade. Some people like to replace their peeler every year or two. This not only creates waste but slowly racks up in price over time, even if you're only spending $10 to $20 per peeler. Dreamfarm's Sharple attempts to tackle both issues by maintaining the blade with each use and keeping it in working condition longer. While the item only dates back a few years, reviews can be found in which customers say their Sharple is still going strong after a couple years of use and makes a great little kitchen stocking stuffer.
Another problem the Sharple handles is safety. We all know the adage that a dull knife is more dangerous than a sharp one, and the same is true of vegetable peelers and other kitchen tools. You still need to be careful with a sharp blade, of course, and some Sharple buyers mention incidents in which they cut their finger, but dull blades increase the risk of injury because you need to use more force and are more likely to experience blade slippage or unpredictable cuts. By and large, customers say the Sharple creates clean, smooth cuts with little force, which is also a plus for anyone dealing with hand and wrist mobility issues. And with the clever built-in sharpening mechanism, the blade should remain sharp.